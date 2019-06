Srinagar: Three army personnel including a Major rank officer were injured in a gunfight with militants at Bidoora village in Achabal area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Official sources said that army officer of Major rank namely Rahul Verma along with two other personnel sustained injuries during the fresh exchange of fire.

The injured were immediately evacuated to a nearby military hospital for treatment.

Two militants were killed in the gunfight while the operations are still on.

