Pulwama: Government forces Monday in predawn raids arrested at least seven from Kakapora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Reports said that seven youths identified as Irfat Rather, Adil Khan, Muhammad Altaf Khan, Farooz Khan, Arbiz Khan, Adnan Khan and Arifat Khan were arrested.

A police official said that the youths were arrested for questioning in militantcy and stone pelting related cases.

