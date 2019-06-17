4-member Indian-American family found dead with gunshot wounds in US

Washington: A 44-year-old Indian-American IT professional and his three family members, including two minor sons, have been found dead with gunshot wounds inside their home in the US state of Iowa, authorities said Monday.

The bodies of Chandrasekhar Sunkara, Lavanya Sunkara, 41, their 15-year-old and a 10-year-old sons were found in their home on Saturday morning. Autopsies were pending to determine the official causes of death, but police said all had gunshots wounds, West Des Moines police said in a statement.

Chandrasekhar was known as Chandra. The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirmed that he was an IT professional employee in the Technology Services Bureau for the the department.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the Sunkaras,” the DPS said in a statement.

Officers with the West Des Moines Police Department were sent at around 10 a.m. on Saturday to the 900 block of 65th Street, where they found the bodies.

The police said they all died of apparent gunshot wounds but an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

“This tragedy will impact family, friends, co-workers, anyone that knew this family,” Sergeant Dan Wade said in statement.

“We are continuing to work through this investigation. We will follow through until we have answered as many questions as the evidence allows. We are confident, though, that there is no continuing threat to the community,” Wade said.

Police said other family members, two adults and two children, were staying in the home as guests. When the bodies were discovered, one of the relatives ran outside looking for help and found a passerby, who called 911, the NBC news reported.

No suspect was reported to be in custody, but police said they were confident that there was no threat to the community, it said.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

