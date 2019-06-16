Water supply schemes not ready even after two decades

SHOPIAN: Two water supply schemes meant for more than 15,000 people are languishing since decades in Shopian district, leaving the people without access to clean drinking water.

A water supply scheme at Safnagri village, which according to locals was started in the 1980s, was not completed due to the apathy of the authorities. Locals of the area said that for people in rest of the world, water has no colour, but for people living here, the colour of water is yellow: a mixture of mud and dirt.

“We are unaware why this water supply scheme is languishing since decades. It was supposed to provide drinking water facilities to about four habitations in this Kareva belt,” said Mehraj ud Din Ahmad, a resident of Safnagri.

Locals said that the scheme was reinitiated in the year 2007-08, but more than a decade has passed and five villages, comprising more than seven-thousand souls, are still drinking contaminated water.

“The contaminated water supply for years has resulted in many diseases in our area, especially among the children,” said Ilyas Ahmad, an undergraduate student.

Executive Engineer of the Public Health Engineering department in Shopian, Muhammad Aslam Zargar, told Kashmir Reader that there was a shortage of funds due to which the scheme was left incomplete. “We hope this year, the scheme will be completed. People in the area will get potable water supply very soon,” he said.

The assurance does not sound convincing. Another water supply scheme, at Losedenow village, meant for more than five-thousand people, is lying incomplete for two decades. The work on the scheme was started in early 2000s but the project failed as it could not find sufficient ground water.

In 2010, a new scheme was initiated at the same place, only to be left on paper. There is as yet no water supply being provided to people living in villages such as Pargochi, Losedenow and Check-Krawoora.

Locals said that this year the authorities laid pipelines, but for only one village. “The government spent crores of rupees for this project and it was meant for about 5,700 people. How can the authorities now utilise it only for a single village,” a resident of Losedenow said.

People of the area demanded that all the villages which were part of the water supply scheme originally should be brought immediately under the scheme.

Executive Engineer Muhammad Aslam Zargar said that work on the project is underway and soon the water supply will be provided to all the localities which were under the original proposed scheme. “The pipelines will be laid to other localities as well,” he said when asked about pipelines being laid only for one village.

