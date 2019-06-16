Pak will engage with India on ‘basis of equality’: Qureshi

Bishkek: Pakistan will hold talks with India on the “basis of equality” and in a “dignified manner”, and it is up to New Delhi whether to engage with Islamabad to resolve all outstanding issues, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Saturday.

Qureshi, who was in the Kyrgyz capital to attend the 19th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, said this while confirming that an exchange of pleasantries took place between Imran Khan and Narendra Modi on Friday on the sidelines of the multilateral meeting.

“Yes, the meeting did take place. There was a handshake and exchange of pleasantries,” Qureshi told Geo News.

He accused the Indian government of being in the “election mindset” to keep their “vote bank intact”.

“India has not come out of its election mindset and the extreme position they have taken is to influence their constituency and to keep their vote bank intact. It is still confined in that,” Qureshi said.

“We are neither in haste, nor troubled. When India prepares itself, it would find us prepared, but we will hold talks on the basis of equality, in a dignified manner,” he said.

“Neither do we need to run after anyone, nor to demonstrate stubbornness. Pakistan’s approach is very realistic and well thought-out,” he said when asked to comment on the demand by some people that Pakistan should not repeatedly invite India for talks.

Both India and Pakistan have not been talking with each other since January 2016 after Pathankot attack occurred.

While India has been maintaining terror and talks can’t go together, Pakistan has been continuously seeking resumption of a dialogue on all outstanding issues including Kashmir.

Khan made a telephone call to Modi on May 26 and expressed his desire to work together for the betterment of people of the two countries. This followed a first formal contact at the highest level after the two countries were on brink on war following Feb 14 Pulwama attack.

But the exchange of pleasantries by Modi and Khan at SCO in Bishkek is being viewed as a push for restarting the bilateral talks.

—PTI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

