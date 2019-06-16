NTA must set-up NEET centers in Kashmir, Ladakh : Tarigami

Srinagar: The National Testing Agency (NTA) must set up more NEET examination centers in Kashmir Valley and Ladakh region as thousands of students have been allotted Centers outside the state. It becomes very difficult for Kashmiri students to travel to Delhi and other parts of the country to appear in such exams. Every time Valley students are left high and dry by not allocating any exam centre here.

They would be put to lot of inconvenience if the exam centers are not changed from outside state locations to Valley and Ladakh. In the prevailing circumstances, students from the state are facing hostilities outside the state. The NEET centres for Kashmiri students should be arranged in the Valley as a maximum number of students have been allotted centres outside Kashmir.

It will be very inconvenient for the Kashmiri Students to travel all the way and spend money on travel and accommodation in other states if their examination centres are not arranged here. This is a grave situation especially for the students belonging to the average income group who can’t afford on travel and accommodation.

The dearth of NEET exam centres in valley has deflated the repeated claims of the Governor administration to have exam centres for all Valley students appearing in any national level exams. The J&K governor and Human Resources Development Ministry must take up the issue of arranging NEET examination centre in the Kashmir and Ladakh regions.

