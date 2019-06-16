J&K Bank to now function under RTI, vigilance commission

Srinagar: For the first time in its history, the J&K Bank will now implement Right to Information (RTI) Act and guidelines of the Chief Vigilance Commission (CVC). The decision was taken on Saturday after the Board of Directors met for the first time under interim chairman Rajesh Kumar Chhibber.

An official handout said “important and significant decisions” were taken at the meeting to improve governance and bring more transparency in the functioning of the bank.

The implementation of J&K RTI Act 2009 and CVC guidelines from June 17, 2019, were among these important decisions, official handout said.

“The Board of Directors after receiving directions from the Government of J&K had in its meeting held on 16 March, 2019 decided to implement the RTI and CVC guidelines from June this year,” the handout said.

While passing directions to arrest any further slippages of accounts to NPA (non-performing assets), the Board also decided that strict action shall be initiated against all wilful defaulters.

The Board also urged for a strong monitoring mechanism to ensure timely implementation of the Board’s decisions.

The Board called for strengthening of technology framework that includes migration of its Core Banking Solution to Finacle 10, besides strengthening early warning and alert generation systems, the official press release said.

“Expressing total confidence in the Bank’s management and staff, the Board unanimously assured all the stakeholders that the Bank is fundamentally strong and was in safe zone, as all the measures were afoot to institutionalize transparency and strengthen accountability frameworks structurally by reinforcing proper checks and balances within the system,” it said.

The meeting was also attended by Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner of J&K State

