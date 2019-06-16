India- Pak Cricket clash: Despite inclement weather, betting bazaars gone crazy

Srinagar: Despite weather vagaries and possibility of some light drizzle during India- Pakistan clash in ICC Cricket World Cup- 2019, the betting bazaars in Delhi have gone crazy,reports said.

According to the reports the police estimates that the bids in the illegal satta (betting) market could have crossed the Rs 100-crore mark in the National Capital Region (NCR).

“Punters, mostly from the trading class, and bookies linked to underworld syndicates are known to have wider network in Delhi’s adjoining towns of Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida and Gurugram,”reports said.

Delhi Police have put their electronic surveillance in top gear. “We are taking all measures to monitor the satta operators in the wake of the crucial India-Pakistan match on Sunday. We are keeping a tab on five star hotels and guest houses, particularly in Karol Bagh and Old Delhi area that are hired by big-time punters. These operators have strong networks, which are often difficult to crack, but we are on the job,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma was quoted as said.

“On previous occasions, the police arrested top bookies from north Delhi, who had a sophisticated internet software of betting linked with mobile phones,” said Verma.

