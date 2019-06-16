Heightened alert in Valley after Pakistan’s input to India on IED attack

Srinagar: Government forces are put on high alert in Kashmir after Pakistan is said to have shared information about the threat of a possible attack in Pulwama district, probably near Awantipora, Indian Express reported.

“The entire security grid in J&K is on its toes after the alert, which came just days ago, regarding a possible attack by militants using an improvised explosive device mounted on a vehicle,” it said.

The report added that the attack, the Pakistanis say, is being ostensibly planned to “avenge” the killing of Zakir Musa.
“The Pakistanis shared this information regarding the possibility of such an attack with our High Commission in Islamabad. They had also shared this information with the Americans, who too, informed us. So this information has come directly as well as via the Americans to us,” the official said.

