Govt forces launch CASO in Shopian village

Srinagar: Government forces on Sunday afternoon launched cordon and search operation (CASO) in Shopian village of south Kashmir.

Reports said that forces that columns of army, CRPF and SOG launched a search operation in Bemnipora village of the district.

“The operation was launched after forces received inputs about the presence of militants in the area,” an official said.

He said that all the entry points of the village were sealed and door to door searches conducted. The operation, however, was called off peacefully.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

