Boeing, Airbus commercial flights to operate from Kargil

CS holds meeting with Union Secy, Civil Aviation, AAI officials

NEW DELHI: Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam Saturday held a meeting here with Union Secretary, Civil Aviation, and other Airport Authority of India (AAI) officials, including Member Planning, AAI, for development of the existing Kargil Airport for full operation of commercial flights including those by Boeing, Airbus, etc.

To finalise the requirements of additional land and other technicalities, it has been decided that a team of AAI officials will visit Kargil on June 20. Subsequently, a technical team of the AAI will visit Kargil for 15 days from June 27 to finalise all technical parameters.

An MoU with the AAI is expected to be signed by July 15. The foundation stone for the extension of the runway is expected to be laid by the end of August 2019, which will kickstart the commencement of other works.

It is noteworthy to mention that Kargil has a Civil Airport with a runway (airstrip) of 6,000 ft, ATC Tower etc. An MoU was signed between the AAI and the Indian Air Force (IAF) on 20 October 2016. The assets developed by AAI were handed over to the IAF for their operations, including civil operations. While this arrangement has been continuing since 2006, the limited length of the airstrip at Kargil, and the inadequate supporting infrastructure has proved to be an impediment in carrying out full-fledged commercial aircraft operations at Kargil.

The Governor’s Administration is keen to develop Kargil Airport into a full-fledged Commercial Airport for transforming Kargil into a tourist hub on the lines of Leh, thereby expanding opportunities for gainful employment of the youth of the Ladakh region. It will also ensure assured air connectivity to the region during the winter months when passes to Ladakh region remain cut off from the rest of the state/country due to heavy snowfall and inclement weather.

On the directions of the Governor Satya Pal Malik, the Chief Secretary has been constantly pursuing the matter regarding development of Kargil Airport with senior officials of the Government of India. The state government has even set aside Rs 200 crore for the development of Kargil Airport.

