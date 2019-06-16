Anantnag Fidayeen Attack: Injured SHO succumbs in AIIMS

Srinagar: Station House Officer (SHO) Arshid Ahmad Khan who was injured in Fidayeen Attack on June 13 succumbed to injuries today in AIIMS Delhi.

Arshid was airlifted to AIIMS hospital in Delhi today from SKIMS. On Saturday morning the SHO was shifted to SKIMS from army’s 92 base hospital Badamibagh where he was admitted on June 13.

A police officer told GNS that SHO succumbed to injuries in AIIMS hospital this evening.

SHO along with three paramilitary CRPF men were injured in Fidayeen Attack near KP road in Anantnag on June 13. Five CRPF troopers including two officers of ASI rank were killed also killed in the attack. One of the militants was later gunned down by the joint team of forces. A teenage girl was also injured during the incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

