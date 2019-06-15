Xi offers support to Imran for improving relations with India

Bishkek: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday offered Beijing’s support to Pakistan for improving relations with India and for Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts, during his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan here, China’s state-run media reported.

Xi’s meeting with the Pakistan premier came a day after his meeting with Narendra Modi on Thursday during which Modi made it amply clear that dialogue with Pakistan was not possible without Islamabad giving up terrorism.

During their meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit, Xi told Imran Khan that China “supports Pakistan and India in improving their relations”, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

China is willing to help Pakistan within its capabilities, Xi said, adding that China supports Pakistan in implementing its national counter-terrorism plan and is ready to help the country strengthen its counter-terrorism capacity.

Xi said that China and Pakistan should carry out in-depth communication on issues of common concern, so as to make joint efforts to safeguard regional and international security and stability.

The two sides should expand and enrich the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with new focus on areas including industrial parks, agriculture and social welfare, Xi said.

President Xi also called on the two countries to take the upgrade of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement as an opportunity to vigorously expand bilateral trade.

Xi noted that it was his third meeting with the Pakistani prime minister in the past eight months. This, he said, fully demonstrates the high level of the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

Pakistan, Khan said, was committed to deepening its strategic relationship with China, and will firmly advance the construction of the CPEC.

He added that his country will take effective measures to ensure security for the project.

