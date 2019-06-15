Women’s College Srinagar demotes in NAAC grading, granted B+

Srinagar: In an apparent demotion, Government College for Women, M A Road has been awarded grade B + by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) against the Grade A the institution had till 2012.

The college administration is, however, content with the score given the relatively “tougher criteria” of evaluation by the accreditation body, lately.

In the grade sheet of the institution uploaded online by the NAAC, Women’s College MA Road has scored an overall institutional CGPA of 2.69 on a scale of 7.

The NAAC peer team had visited the college on June 11 and 12.

Despite the college coming down on the grading scale from Grade A to B+, Principal Government Women’s College MA Road, Prof Yasmeen Ashai denied that the college had been demoted by the NAAC.

Prof Ashai said that the NAAC had lately adopted “tougher” criteria for evaluating institutes to grade them.

She instead said that the Women’s College was the only one among the colleges in the state to have registered a “better” score.

She however added that introduction of less post graduate programmes and lack of the associated research work at the college had hurt the overall NAAC score of the institution.

