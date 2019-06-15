Woman, paramour hire killers for Rs 7,000 to murder her husband

New Delhi: A woman and her paramour have been arrested for allegedly hiring killers for Rs 7,000 to murder her husband at the couple’s accommodation in South Avenue here, police said Saturday.

A juvenile has also been held for the murder of 52-year-old Suresh Kumar whose throat was slit when he was alone at his home on June 7. However, his accomplice, identified as Aman, is absconding since the incident.

Kumar’s wife Anju and Shivam Thakur (21) have been arrested. Aman was Thakur’s friend and allegedly hired for killing Kumar.

The couple stayed at the servant quarters of MPs’ flats in South Avenue.

According to police, Kumar did not share good relations with his wife, who was 16 years younger to him, and indulged in gambling.

On the night of the incident, one of the residents had seen two masked men fleeing from the area. @PTI

