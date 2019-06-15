Train services remain suspended on Srinagar-Banihal track for second consecutive day

Srinagar: Authorities on Saturday suspended the train services on Srinagar-Banihal track for the second consecutive day for “security reasons”.

Two Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were killed in a gunfight with governent forces in the district on Friday.

Officials, however said, that all trains between Srinagar-Badgam and Baramulla in north Kashmir will run as per schedule.

They said train service between Badgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund and Banihal in Jammu region was suspended from 1000 hrs yesterday following an advisory received from police. “A fresh advisory was received late last night not to resume train service on this track as a precautionary measure.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

