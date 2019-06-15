The Prem Bhatia Memorial Trust invites applications for its Environment/Development Journalism Award, 2019



Srinagar: The Prem Bhatia Memorial Trust (PBMT) gives an annual award for reporting on Environmental/Development issues which consists of a citation and cash award of Rs.100,000/- (One lakh rupees) for the best, consistent reporting/in-depth analysis of key environmental/development issues. The award, constituted in 2004, is not given for any single piece of writing but for sustained work over time uncovering key environmental/development matters, often largely ignored or downplayed by mainstream media and for which space and attention has been individually battled. It includes a look beyond the national press to regional and local reporting/analysis of significance.

Members of the jury have been drawn from amongst leading environmentalists and development experts/journalists such as Dr Vandana Shiva, Dr. P Sainath, Dr. Sunita Narain, Dr. Ashok Khosla,Dr.Ramaswamy (now late), Dr. Ashok Parthasarthi,Dr. Gouridasan Nair, Ms Sujata Madhok. Since 2009 Prem Bhatia Environment/Development Award Convenor is veteran journalist Rami Chhabra.

This year’s nominations (or self-nomination) alongside CV and a few lines on why the award is merited, together with a selection of writings may kindly be sent to sujatamadhok@gmail.com with cc to psainath@gmail.com; rami.chhabra@gmail.com. In case the entry is in the form of hard copy please post to Ms Sujata Madhok, 4/3, Shanti Niketan, New Delhi 110021. The final cut-off date for receiving entries whether by post or online is midnight 30th June 2019.

The Jury will finalise in first week July; the award will be announced to the press in the second week of July. It will beawarded at the PBMT Award and Annual Lecture event at India International Centre on 11th August 2019.

Rami Chhabra

Convenor, Prem Bhatia Award for Environment and Development-2019.

15th May 2019

The following have received the award since 2004:

2004: Dr. Ashok B Sharma, Financial Express

2005:Mr.JayMazoomdar, The Indian Express.

2006:Mr.Atul ChandrakantDeulgaonkar,Independent Journalist, Maharashtra

2007:Mr. Max Martin, Independent Journalist editing indiadisaster.org

2008:Ms. Keya Acharya, independent Journalist, Karnataka

2009: Ms Gargi Parsai, The Hindu,for consistent reporting of environmental, agriculture and water issues.

2010:Mr. Rajkumar Keswani, Independent Journalist,for sustained contribution in raising the voice of conscience and continuing focus on the public dangers from the Union Carbide disaster in Bhopal.

2011: Jointly -Madhu Raj Photo Journalist,Matrabhoomi with G. Nirmala, SamakalikaMalyalamVaarika for their respective contribution in highlighting the Endosulphantragedy in Kerala.

2012: Ms. Shalini Singh, Hindustan Times, Delhi for her vigilant and comprehensive reporting on Goa illegal mining, maltourism and other issues.

2013: Mr. Jaideep Hardikar The Telegraph for well-researched and well-documented work on massive human displacement, agrarian distress, dubious water-markets, forest rights struggles.

2014: Mr. Nitin Sethi, Business Standard for consistent, topical and courageous staking of facts and viewpoints often at variance with the editorial positions where published with complex issues on a range of environmental subjects simplified and richly contextualised for the lay person.

2015: Ms. Priyanka Kakodkar, Times Of India, for the series on the Marathwada agrarian crisis combining painstaking ground work with research and data highlighting the linkages and roots in illadvised , often deliberate policy choices , carving out influential space through hard personal endeavour.

2016: Mr. Regi Joseph for forceful boots-on-the-ground hands-on reporting skills that have brought alive both the locale and the open yet unvisibilised human misery of his compatriots, intelligently collating and marshalling evidence that makes what is highlighted not just poignant but most pertinent and political.

2017: Mr. K. Rajendran for forceful multimedia work and particular focus on climate change in Western ghats.

2018: Mr. SibiArasu, Chennai for strong narrative element backed by superb photographs including video documenting issues in South India, particularly 4-part series on forest rights, implementation and issues in Tamil Nadu-Karnataka- Kerala.

