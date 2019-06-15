SCD J&K condemns ‘murderous attack’ on doctors in West Bengal

Srinagar: President Society Of Consultant Doctors JK (SCD JK) Dr Maajed Jehangeer condemned the murderous attack on doctors in West Bengal.

A spokesperson of the association in a statement said that doctors are dedicated, compassionate and highly skilled professionals who, through their unstinting dedication and love for humanity embrace this profession to dissipate suffering and heal pain. Lest we forget that wherever the art of medicine is loved, there is also a love of humanity. As such, it is highly deplorable that doctors have been violently assaulted.

“Life is short, the art long. It takes extreme dedication, perseverance and focus to make a doctor, as such his/her position in society should not be underestimated. We highly condemn the brutal attack by those subhumans who have attacked our young, budding colleagues in West Bengal. We reiterate our long pending demand to make physical assault on doctors and paramedics a cognizable, non ballable offence.”

