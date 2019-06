SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met here under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik accorded sanction to the grant of ‘Special Pay’ equivalent to 10% of the basic pay in favour of the employees of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir.

The decision was taken following the recommendations of the Committee headed by Principal Secretary, Finance Department constituted vide Government Order No. 562-GAD of 2019, dated 09.05.2019.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print