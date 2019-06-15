Police, army handover youths to families who were held while exfiltrating LoC in north Kashmir

Baramulla: In a joint conference by army and police they said on Saturday that it has handed over four youths to their respective families who were held yesterday while exfiltrating LoC in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday.

In a press conference at EME unit Baramulla Commander 79 Mount Brigade Girish Kalia said that all four youths who were held “on path of violence” have been handed over to their respective families.

According to GNS, the Commander said that they got information about 4 youths who were going to join path of violence after being misguided by local militants and their accomplices.

Commander said that acting swiftly to prevent them from choosing wrong path Army’s 161 TA batallion, Baramulla police and 53 bn CRPF apprehended them along Line of Control (LOC) in Limber area of Boniyar on Friday.

Comamder Girish Kalia further said that after proper counselling youths were handed over to their respective families.

Commander also appeal youth not to get misguided by propaganda of militants.

He said youth should choose the path of peace not violence.

Besides CO 161 TA Ved Benjwal, SSP Baramulla Abdul Qayoom was present in the press conference.

The commander identified the youths as Adil Ahmad Dar (22) son of Ghulam Hassan Dar of Hardu Hangir Yaripora Kulgam, Tahir Shamim Lone (19) son of Shamim Ahmad Lone of Kapren Shopian, Sameer Bhat (18) son of Ghulam Hassan Bhat of Seer Dari Sopore and Naveed Parra (19) son of Ghulam Nabi Parra of Tapper Pattan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

