‘NC not against reservation to Gujjars, other tribal communities’

Srinagar: The National Conference on Friday rejected the propaganda against the party that the NC is against the reservation to Gujjras and other tribal communities of the state.

In a statement, the spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said, “The party is not against the reservation benefits for weaker sections and for STs in the state. The party is against the method by which the central cabinet had amended the constitutional application order 1954 by way of (application to J&K) amendment order 2019. The order is unconstitutional, as the central law is applicable to state of J&K, only after it gets a concurrence of the state Assembly. Thus any and every presidential order which applies any part of Indian constitution to the state of J&K requires mandatory concurrence of the civilian state government.”

Negating the perception that is being spread that the party is against reservation to STs and other economically backward communities, the spokesperson said, “Social justice forms the core of party’s Naya Kashmir Programme, we have always stood for representation to backward communities and tribals into the government jobs. It was during the previous successive governments of NC that reservation policies were formulated for Gujjars, and Paharis. The party had sought effective reservation for Paharis at ten percent but the percentage was decreased by the successive governor administration. The party has traditionally helped Gujjars live a dignified life.”

He added: It was our party that established mobile schools for the community. The work on the reservation of Gujjars was done by Farooq Abdullah led government in early nineties. The Gujjar and Bakarwal board, the hostels for Gujjars community all came up during the reign of successive NC led governments.

He further said, “The party is alive to the problems faced by our Gujjar Brethren, but the dolling out reservations should have been left for a popularly elected government. Our party has filed the petition against the procedure and not the acts of giving reservation to back ward classes and STs. Now the ball is in the court. Let the court decide. However, if the court struck the amendments down, the party will bring any law in this direction on its own within the ambit of state’s constitution by holding greater consultations and discussions in the legislative assembly.”

