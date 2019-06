Patna: As many as 60 children died of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar in last few days, reports said.

Reports said that 12 more children died of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome om Saturday taking the death toll in Bihar to 67.

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey announced that the death toll was 55 on Friday. But in the last 24 hours, 12 more children died.

“All of them were undergoing treatment in hospitals in Muzaffarpur, about 75 kms from Patna,” he said.

