Militant slain in Anantnag gunfight buried in Handwara

Baramulla: A militant killed in Anantnag shootout on Wednesday, in which five CRPF personnel were also killed, was buried in a graveyard at Wadoora Bala area of north Kashmir’s Handwara area on Thursday night.

Official sources said that police first moved the body of the unidentified militant to Baramulla for burial at Gantamulla Baramulla but later shifted the body to Wadoora Bala Handwara where they handed it over to local Masjid committee for burial.

Police had informed the gravediggers at Gantamulla Baramulla to prepare the grave but at last movement changed its program and shifted the body to Wadoora.

Wadoora Bala is a village in Rajwar Handwara under police district Handwara, very close to forests, where many non-local militants including Lashkar commander Naveed Jat are buried.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

