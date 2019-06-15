KWJA, KJA condemn attack on photojournalists in Pulwama

Srinagar: The Kashmir Working Journalists Association (KWJA) and Kashmir Journalists Association (KJA) on Friday condemned the police assault on photo journalists in Pulwama of southern Kashmir and demanded that action should be taken against the police officials involved.

“The harassment of journalists has become a routine in Kashmir,” KWJA said in a statement, and reiterated that international journalism and rights bodies should take cognisance of these incidents, express solidarity and raise voice on all international platforms.

The two photojournalists Kamran Yousuf and Nisar ul Haq were performing their proffesional duties and police officials led by SHO Awantipora Mudasir Ahmad intervened in their line duty without any reason or justification. Even their equipment was seized, which is a direct and deliberate attempt to stop them from reporting what was happening on the ground.

“The Press Council of India should also take cognizance of these repeated incidents of harrasment and J&K Governor’s administration should immediately take action against the accused police officials, otherwise it seems to be a planned attempt threaten and coerce journalist community in Kashmir, who work under extremely pressing conditions,” they said.

Kashmir Journalists Association (KJA) in a statement said: The physical attack and seizure of cameras by uniformed men again highlight growing dangers faced by journalists in the Valley.

“In the face of impunity enjoyed by forces in attacking media workers, it reflects the government’s tacit support to such acts. Else, there should have been a serious and strict action against the accused men especially when India’s rank dropped down to 140th on global press freedom,” they said.

