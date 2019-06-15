KU students barred to attend book fair inauguration program held inside campus



Srinagar: Scores of students of University of Kashmir (KU) were not allowed to attend the inauguration function of a book fair held at Versity’s Ibn Khaldun auditorium on Saturday.

Reports said that National Conference senior leader and member parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah was speaking at the inauguration function of book fair.

Reports said that ahead of inaugural function, heavy contingent of government forces were deployed inside the campus since morning.

“Students were not allowed to enter inside Ibn Khaldun auditorium where Dr Farooq Abdullah was speaking at the inauguration function of Book fair,” a group of students told Kashmir Reader.

Scores of KU students uploaded the photographs of Varsity campus showing huge presence of police personnel and their vehicles patrolling the campus.

“As per the students the whole campus was turned into a military garrison to make sure the smooth sailing of Dr Farooq Abdullah. Some students tried to enter auditorium but they were expelled by the JK Police,” students said.

The students raised concern that they were not against the academic book fair but are against the politicization of book fair, which is not acceptable.

The Book fair was started today and will be concluded on 23rd on this month.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

