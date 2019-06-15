Kerala policewoman burnt alive

Mavelikkara (Ker): A 34-year-old woman police constable died after she was allegedly set ablaze by a man here Saturday, police said.
The victim was posted at the Vallikkunnam station here.
According to police, the accused allegedly poured petrol over the policewoman and set her ablaze this afternoon when she was on her way back home after work.
She died on the spot while the man, who also suffered burn injuries, was taken into custody, a police official told PTI. He has been hospitalised.
The reason for the attack is yet to be ascertained, they said. @PTI

