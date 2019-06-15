Kashmir doctors stand in solidarity with Bengal counterparts

Srinagar: Doctors in Kashmir wore black bands on their arms on Friday to express solidarity with their counterparts in West Bengal who have been up in protest after an assault on junior doctors at a Kolkata hospital.

At Government Medical College Srinagar, young doctors wearing black bands assembled to express their solidarity and to condemn the assault on the medical fraternity.

Junior doctors in Kolkata have been on strike from Tuesday demanding security in government hospitals, after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured allegedly by relatives of a patient who died at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

President of the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) at Government Medical College Srinagar, Dr Mohsin Bin Mushtaq Shah, said that the incident had once again raised concerns about the safety and security of doctors.

The solidarity expressed by Kashmir doctors also stems from the fact that similar assaults have been reported in the Valley several times in the past. Dr Shah said that doctors in Kashmir were no strangers to such assaults. Hsaid it was necessary and important for doctors to get a safe working environment.

“Demonising the medical fraternity is worrisome for everyone. There is need for more awareness about this issue in society,” he said. “Doctors are an integral part of society and often work under stressful and difficult conditions.”

Dr Aqib Aslam, who was part of the protest at GMC today, expressed hope that attendants of patients would observe restraint while dealing with doctors after the nationwide protest that has followed the assault on doctors in Kolkata.

The Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) also protested the assault. Its president, Dr Suhail Naik, said that “unruly behaviour” against doctors who are discharging their duties has become a norm in hospitals.

“Doctors put in their blood and sweat to treat and save patients, but instead of appreciation they get a thrashing. Doctors cannot deliver their services efficiently because of such insecurity which adversely affects patient care,” Dr Naik said.

Demanding a law against such violence, DAK general secretary Dr Owais H Dar said, “A doctor whether in Kashmir or in West Bengal is our brother. That is why we are showing solidarity with our brethren in West Bengal.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

