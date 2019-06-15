Highly imperative for int’l community to press India for early resolution of Kashmir dispute: Geelani

Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Geelani on Friday said it has become highly imperative for the international community to press India for an early resolution of Kashmir dispute and fulfill its pledges and commitments as recorded before the United Nations.

According to the statement, this was stated was Geelani during Majlis Shoora (Executive Council) meeting held here on Friday.

He termed Kashmir dispute as an unfinished agents of the partition of India in 1947. “None of the basic three parties to this dispute India, Pakistan and the people of Kashmir are in a position to avoid any untoward consequences of this visible danger in South Asia,” he warned.

Urging the pro-freedom people of the state to remain vigilant, steadfast and well-disciplined to take the sacred mission of their resistance movement to its logical conclusion, Hurriyat chairman expressed his hope that the freedom loving people of Kashmir shall never succumb or surrender to the pressure.

“Our movement is a legitimate demand recognized by the United Nations and endorsed by the overwhelming majority of the people of Kashmir since October 1997,” said the veteran Hurriyat leader.

Rejecting out rightly the vicious campaign and propaganda against the religion of Islam at international level, the pro-freedom leader said Islam teaches justice and equality, stand by the truth and righteousness and fight against the evil and barbarism. “The kindest system of life has nothing to do with terrorism and extremism,” he added.

Urging freedom loving people of Kashmir, particularly the youth, to follow the teachings of Islam in letter and spirit, Hurriyat chairman asserted that we have offered exemplary sacrifices for the last seven decades which as a nation cannot ignore or allow any sell out for petty political gains.

The leaders in this meet resolved to carry the ongoing movement for right to self-determination to its logical conclusion.

The meeting paid tributes to all the martyrs and pledge to leave no stone unturned to lead the movement to achieve its sacred goal.

They also lauded the steadfastness and patience displayed by prisoners languishing in and outside jails. The leaders also expressed concern on the denial of basic amenities and condemning the “inhuman” behavior meted out with the detainees by the jail authorities.

The meeting was attended by the heads of the constituent parties of amalgam including Haji Gh. Nabi Sumji, Bilal Sidiqui, Shaheen Iqbal, Mohammad Maqbool Magami, Hakeem Abdul Rashid, Shahid Saleem, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Syed Mohammad Shafi, Arshad Aziz, Khawaja Firdous Wani, Syed bashir Ahmad Indrabi, Yasmeen Raja, Zamrooda Habib, Gh. Mohammad Nagoo, Mohammad Yaseen Aataie and Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar.

