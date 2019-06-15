High time for sustained campaign against growing drug, liquor abuse in Kashmir: Hami

Srinagar: Karwan-e-Islami chief Ghulam Rasool Hami while expressing serious concern over the growing use of drugs and liquor among the Kashmir’s young generation on Friday said that the way young boys and girls are fast falling prey to the drugs and liquor abuse is painful and deeply shocking.

In a statement, he said that moral degradation, growing crimes in society and the fast spreading drug abuse is a big challenge and every single citizen of Kashmir must come forward to root out this menace so that our young generation is saved before the trend of drug abuse becomes a disaster.

Addressing the Friday gathering at the Central Masjid-e-Shareef Nasrullahpora, Budgam, Hami said that disturbing reports are coming from various districts of Kashmir where it has been found that school and college going boys and girls are consuming drugs and liquor the nexus of drug dealers have reached to a point that they are now targeting educational institutions across Kashmir.

He said that there is a need for a mass campaign and a joint efforts at all levels even as some small steps are being taken at community level but they are not enough given the nature of drug abuse in Kashmir. “It’s high time to start a mass campaign at the State level and the same campaign must reach every town and village of the State so that the young generation is saved from the clutches of drug abuse.”

Hami also urged India and Pakistan to eschew bitterness and to show some political wisdom so that all pending issues including the vexed issue of Kashmir is resolved in an amicable and dignified manner. He said resolution of Kashmir issue will leave to permanent peace in the entire South Asian region and that all issues can be resolved by means of sustained dialogue.

He said that fighting wars will only lead to the loss of human lives and by showing military might, solution can never be achieved to any issue. He expressed hope that the both nations will show political maturity and take concrete steps towards conflict resolution for the larger interests of people of South Asia.

