Four youths held allegedly trying to cross LoC

Baramulla: Four youths including two from south Kashmir and two from north have been held by army and CRFP in frontier Uri area on Thursday evening.

The youths, army sources said, were on way to cross LoC and were intercepted from a forest area.

Army sources said that after receiving information of suspicious movement, a joint team of army’s 161 TA regiment and 53 Bn CRPF launched a search operation in the forest areas of Pehlipora, Uri and held four suspected youths “who were on way to cross the LOC for arms training”.

They said the youth have admitted that they were on way to LoC but were not associated with any militant outfit.

They identified the arrested youths as Adil Ahmad Dar, 22, son of Ghulam Hassan Dar of Hardu Hangir Yaripora Kulgam; Tahir Shamim Lone, 19, son of Shamim Ahmad Lone, of Kapran Shopian; Sameer Ahmad Bhat, 18, son of Ghulam Hassan Bhat, of Seer Sopore; and Naveed Para 19, son of Ghulam Nabi Para, of Tapper Pattan.

Sameer Ahmad was said to be missing from his home from June 10 and his family has filed a missing report at police station Tarzoo Sopore on June 12.

The youth have been handed over to police, they said.

