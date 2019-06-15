Despite ban toxic chemicals used to ripen fruits in Kashmir

Srinagar: Fruit traders are using toxic chemicals rampantly to artificially ripen fruits in the state despite ban on their use.

According to sources, the Food wing of Drug and Food Control Organisation (DFCO) recently found hundreds of pouches containing ethylene powder stuffed into hundreds of fruit boxes in Srinagar markets.

Limited use of ethylene powder for fruit ripening is allowed under controlled conditions, with strict conditions that it should not come in direct contact of the fruit.

Sources said the DFCO has failed to curb the illegal use of ripening agents, like ethylene powder and calcium carbide – which was banned altogether by Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI).

FSSAI imposed ban on the use of calcium carbide, a popular ripening agent in India, after illegal and uncontrolled use of the chemical by traders.

The ban prompted traders to switch to alternatives

like ethylene powder, a toxic powder imported from China. It is easily available in the market and is inexpensive.

“We have seized hundreds of pouches of the toxic chemical in major markets of Kashmir including Lal Chowk, Downtown and Maharaj Gunj used by the fruit sellers,” a senior food inspector told Kashmir Reader.

He said the department warned traders to desist from its use.

“Next time we see them using the toxic chemical in direct contact with fruits we will seize and destroy the fruits on-spot,” the official said.

The use of ethylene powder is also forbidden under the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2011. Its use is, however, permitted in approved limited concentration under controlled conditions.

As per the guidelines, the powder shouldn’t come in direct contact with fruits.

Another food inspector said that most of fruits imported from outside Jammu and Kashmir in summers like mangoes, bananas and papaya are treated with ethylene for artificial ripening following the ban on sale of calcium carbide.

Joint Secretary New Kashmir Fruit Association Parimpora, Shahid Choudhary said that most of the fruits are exposed to artificial ripening agents outside Kashmir before entering the region.

“If government is serious about curbing it they should put the vigil at Lakhanpur toll post,” he said

He claimed that only bananas were being ripened in Kashmir in different stores.

“We have set up many stores for banana ripening. The process happens scientifically, in controlled conditions,” Choudhary said.

He admitted use of ethylene but added that the chemical was used as per the direction of food safety department.

“We have stopped use of toxic chemicals like calcium carbide long ago. Now, we use Chinese made chemical, ethylene, in controlled condition which is not harmful at all,” the joint secretary said.

Assistant Food Commissioner Srinagar, Hilal Ahmad Mir told Kashmir Reader that food inspectors have been instructed to check fruit vendors and godowns for use of any ripening agents.

“After our repeated market checking, illegal practice in fruit ripening has been reduced to a large extent. Now calcium carbide is not used in the main markets. Where ever we found it we destroy the fruit on-spot,” he said.

Mir said use of ethylene has been allowed recently by FSSAI but with few precautions.

“The ethylene powder should be used in closed sachets not pouches. It should not come in direct contact of fruits as it is also toxic in nature.”

Traditional methods of using ethylene powder wherein it comes in direct contact with the fruit is not permissible, the same agent in gas form in limited levels is allowed for use in specially designed fruit ripening chambers.

Mir said fruits traders lack controlled chambers forcing them to go for cheaper ripening methods. However, he said, many traders were switching to new technology.

