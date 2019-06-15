Complaints disposed by Guv’s Grievances cell

SRINAGAR: The Governor’s grievance cell had received 69513 complaints since the imposition of Governor’s Rule in the state on June 20, 2018.

Of the received complaints, 69038 have been dealt with or forwarded to the concerned officials while as 475 complaints are under process, a statement issued here said.

It added that all the four Advisors to the Governor have been regularly meeting and hearing the grievances of delegations and individuals both at Srinagar and in Jammu as per the schedule and are regularly reviewing the disposal of the grievances pertaining to their respective departments.

