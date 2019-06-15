Book release, documentary, son’s reminiscences at memorial event for Shuja’at Bukhari

Police should come clean on the motive behind his killing: Siddharth Varadarajan

Srinagar: Hundreds of people on Friday gathered here to pay tributes to slain journalist Shuja’at Bukhari, former editor-in-chief of Rising Kashmir who was shot dead, along with his two Personal Security Officers (PSOs), outside his office in the heart of Srinagar on June 14 last year.

A year has passed since Bukhari’s assassination but police are yet to file a final charge sheet in court.

Speakers at a memorial event today said Bukhari was an advocate of human rights and fought till his death to establish the true spirit of journalism and peace building in Jammu and Kashmir.

Prominent among them who spoke were senior journalist Saeed Naqvi and editor-in-chief of The Wire, Siddharth Varadarajan.. They joined Bukhari’s family including father, wife, children, and the publishers of Rising Kashmir, Kashmir Media House, in fondly remembering him and paying homage to his work.

Shuja’at’s son, Tamheed Bukhari, also spoke on the occasion and recalled his association and interactions with his father. “It seems that an irreplaceable part of our world has gone. Whenever he would go on trips abroad, I would eagerly wait for him to return. Now when he is no more with us, it makes a lot of difference in my life,” he said.

Tamheed’s emotional speech moved the audience, many among whom were in tears and uttering blessings for him.

Others who participated in the event, held at Tagore hall, were senior journalists, politicians, social activists, authors, artists and relatives of Bukhari.

On the occasion, Kashmir Media House released Bukhari’s selected writings in the shape of a book titled ‘Kashmir’s Thin Red lines’. The book has been compiled by Tehmeena Bukhari, the slain editor’s wife.

Producer at Kashmir University’s EMMRC and columnist Ajaz-ul-Haque spoke about Bukhari’s work and presented a review of the book. Kashmir Media House also issued a special supplement of Rising Kashmir newspaper, highlighting the founding editor’s versatile persona.

A documentary film based on the works and life of Bukhari was also screened at the event. The film was produced by ‘Kashmir Life’, the media organisation run by his long-time friend and colleague, Masood Hussain.

Blaming the police and the government for delaying the investigation into Bukhari’s killing, Varadarajan said that his tragic death had shocked one and all but still the authorities couldn’t do enough to bring the murderers to book.

“His assassination has shaken us all. It also triggered the breaking of the PDP-BJP alliance in J&K, and yet the administration in the state and at the center has done little to bring his killers to book. This is completely unacceptable,” he said.

Varadarajan demanded that police should speed up the investigation. “The assassination of such a promising and top editor shouldn’t be forgotten like this. His death should have closure and police should come clean on his death, and the motive behind it. They can’t hide under different theories,” he said.

Varadarajan termed Bukhari as an unbiased professional and a great negotiator for peace and human rights. “I had known Shuja’at for a long time. He was the most helpful person and would speak up for people,” he said. “As a journalist, he would always present facts as they existed and never sided with any party.”

Saeed Naqvi said that Kashmir had been a difficult place to work in and Shuja’at did the job with utmost honesty and bravery. “I am happy that his mission in the shape of his newspaper is still running. Otherwise, continuing it under present circumstances is a brave job. And in Kashmir, such initiatives are even lethal,” he said.

