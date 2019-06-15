BGSBU extends last date for submission of admission forms

Srinagar: Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri has extended the last date of submission of admission forms in all courses.

A spokesperson of the varsity said that the last date for the submission of forms for B.Tech shall be 25th June 2019, where as for all other Postgraduate, undergraduate and diploma courses the last date of the submission of admission forms shall be 30th June 2019.

Entrance test for admission to B.Tech will be held on 1st July 2019. For more details and online submission of admission forms visit www.bgsbu.ac.in, he said.

