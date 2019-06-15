2 killed in group clash in UP

Shahjahanpur (UP): Two persons were killed and another was injured when two groups clashed over some dispute in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said Saturday.

Gyandev (35) and Rizvan (32) were killed in the clash near Bismil park here on Friday night, Superintendent of Police (City) Dinesh Tripathi said.

The clash was between followers of Gyandev and Sonu Gupta.

Gupta opened fire killing the two on the spot, the police said.

The injured, identified as Shanu, has been admitted to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.

Gupta has been arrested, the police added.@PTI

