Water aplenty this year for paddy in valley

SRINAGAR: Last year in May, farmers were wondering which crop to grow in place of paddyafter the government declared a drought due to inadequate rainfall. This year, the plentiful rain has come as a good omen for Kashmir’s staple diet.

Ashok Kumar, Chief Engineer at the Irrigation and Flood Control department, told Kashmir Reader that average rainfall at Sangam, the first tributary that adds water to Jhelum, has been nearly 10 feet, which is good for paddy.

“It is at the perfect level for irrigation. As of now, there is no issue of water,” he said.

According to official figures, last year at Sangam the gauge level of Jhelum river was 1.1 feet, much lower than the 3 feet required for supply of irrigation water. It was predicted that a drought may hit paddy cultivation in the state. The prediction turned out to be a false alarm, as there was bumper production of paddy last year.

Kumar said that this year, paddy production will break records of the past. He said that unlike the drought-like situation at this time of year last year, his department is now having to tackle growing levels of water that have created a flood-like situation. However, he said, the situation was under control as of now.

Paddy is the main crop of Kashmir Valley. The state’s overall production feeds 76 percent of the annual food requirement.

Kumar said that the water level this year is more than enough to irrigate even Abi soam and Abi doam types of agricultural land. Revenue departments classify paddyland as Abi awal, the main paddy growing land which is fed by perennial water sources, followed by Abi doam, paddy land that receives less water compared to Abi awal, and then Abi soam, paddy land that receives less water than Abi doam.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

