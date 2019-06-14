Two militants slain in Pulwama gunfight

Srinagar: Two militants have been killed in a gunfight with government forces in Braw Bandina village of Awantipora police district in South Kashmir’s Pulwama Friday morning.

A police official said that two militants have been killed in the gunfight.

Police in a statement said that during a search operation, the militants fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, 2 militants were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. The identities and affiliation of the slain is being ascertained.

Incriminating material including arms and ammunition has been recovered from the site of encounter.

