Srinagar: 25 persons were injured after a passenger bus they were traveling in met with an accident in Doda Friday morning.

Reports said that a bus bearing registration number JK02A-U2917 met with an accident on Gadsoo-Pul Doda road in Doda on Friday morning.

Theys aid that six passengers were injured in the accident and they were shifted to Doda hospital for treatment.

