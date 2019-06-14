Red Cross kick starts 3-days first aid training in Banihal

Banihal: The Indian Red Cross Society, J&K State Branch Thursday inaugurated a 3-day basic methodology first fid training programme for the for the volunteers of Banihal area of District Ramban.

The training programme was e-inaugurated by Rajesh Sharma, General Secretary, IRCS, J&K. Sharma formally welcomed all the training participants and during interaction highlighted the selfless services extended by the Red Cross Movement throughout the world in general and throughout the J&K state in particular. He stressed for the need of organizing such activities in the area keeping in mind the vulnerability of this area to natural and man-made disasters.

The objective of this training is to enhance the capacity of the volunteers who act as First Responders in times of emergencies and to enhance the life-saving skills among the volunteers. The aim of training is to reduce disaster risks and build resilient communities across Ramban District. Presently the trainingis being provided to 25volunteers of the said area.

Program Manager, IRCS J&K State, Imran Muzaffar said that the first aid training programme was organized on the directions of General Secretary, Sharma as the volunteers of Banihal area are actively engaged in rescue operations with other State Government agencies in times of road traffic accidents and other types of emergencies throughout the year. Muzaffar also said that more such activities would be taken up by the organization at village level in Banihal in this year.

The training is being imparted under the supervision of Manash Mohan, Program Officer, Health, Regional Delegation, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), New Delhi, Dr. Itinderpal Singh Bali, National level Master Trainerwith the team of Red Cross J&K State including Imran Muzaffar, Program Manager, AfrozaMehmood, First Aid Coordinatorand the resource persons & State Level First Aid Instructors from IRCS, J&K State Branch.

