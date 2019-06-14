Police welfare committee enhances relief amount for kin of policemen

Special relief for SPOs doubled to 5 lakh

SRINAGAR: The Central Police Welfare Committee (CPWC) of J&K Police chaired by Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Thursday enhanced Special Welfare Relief for policemen in case of death in service to Rs 20 lakhs. The amount includes immediate relief amount of Rs 1lakh.

For Special Police Officers (SPO) the relief payable in case of death during service period was doubled to Rs 5 lakh.

The committee meeting at the police headquarters was attended by top police officials including representatives from all units and districts of the department.

Earlier the special relief amount paid to kin of policemen in case of death during service was Rs 15 lakh.

The committee also ordered enhancement in Retirement gift from existing scale of Rs.60,000 to Rs.75,000.

Meritorious scholarship for wards of G.Os was revived while powers for sanctioning of welfare loan to various welfare committees was enhanced.

Provision of relief to SPOs seriously injured during law and order duties was enhanced from Rs.1 lakh upto Rs 1.50 lakh. Provision of suitable financial assistance upto Rs 0.50 lakh for treatment of SPOs and their dependants suffering from life terminal ailments.

The financial aid for marriage of daughter of slain police personnel/ SPOs was enhanced from Rs25000 to Rs50000. Scholarships schemes introduced for the wards of slain SPOs was approved on the scales as applicable to wards of police martyrs.

Provision of Bara Khana to boost the morale of jawans was revived to Rs50000.

The committee at the onset paid tribute to force personnel killed in militant attack in Anantnag on Wednesday.

DGP Dilbag Singh said the decisions will go a long way in providing more help and assistance to the police personnel in time of need.

He impressed upon the DDOs to ensure speedy disposal of the matters pertaining to the NoKs, particularly employment issues.

