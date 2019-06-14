PDP leader demands opening of new degree colleges in Shopian

Srinagar: The PDP leader Aijaz Ahmed Mir Thursday demanded establishing new degree colleges in Shopian district and said that a large number of students drop out after passing their class 12 examination because they are not able to travel to long distances for higher education due to financial and other family reasons.

In a statement issued here, Mir said given the rigid terrain and topography of Shopian district, there is a need of setting up of several degree colleges in the district so that the students don’t drop out after passing their secondary education.

“It has been seen that due to lack of degree colleges, most of the students shun their education as they have no proper means of transport to reach to Shopian town for further studies in higher education. Several degree colleges in areas of Imam Sahib, Hermain, Kaprin and Keller areas of the district would suffice the need and would discourage the drop-out rate of students,” Mir said.

He said establishing a Degree College in these area would be a boost to the education in the district, which otherwise continues to remain educationally backward.

Mir appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik to look into the demand and sanction the degree colleges in these areas which will come as a great blessing to these rigid terrain areas of this south Kashmir district.

He said the student community has to suffer a lot given the lack of adequate number of degree colleges in the district. Mir also demanded separate college for girls in Shopian town.

