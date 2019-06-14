Pakistan extends airspace ban along its eastern border with India till June 28

Lahore: Pakistan on Thursday extended its airspace ban along its eastern border with India for the third time till June 28, according to a notice issued by the country’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Pakistan fully closed its airspace on February 26 after the Indian Air Force fighter jets struck a Jaishe- Mohammed (JeM) militant camp in Balakot following the Pulwama terror attack in Kashmir. The CAA notice issued to airmen (NOTAM) on Thursday says: “Pakistani airspace will be closed until June 28 along its eastern border with India.

The Panjgoor airspace will remain open for overflying transit flights from the western side as Air India had already been using that airspace.” A Pakistan government official told PTI that since there has been no official communication between the two countries

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

