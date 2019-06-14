Multiservice camp for senior citizens held

RAMBAN: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Ramban on the directions of Chief Justice J&K, Gita Mittal Thursday organised a multiservice camp for senior citizens at District Court Complex Ramban.

The camp was inaugurated by the Member Secretary DLSA, Ramban, Amit Sharma.

During the camp, various services including free health checkup, hearing aid and spectacles distribution as well as registration of Aadhar card besides awareness programme regarding legal services schemes for senior citizens were provided.

The District Social Welfare department provided 7 hearing aids to the needy people.

A total of 45 patients were examined by the medical team from District Hospital Ramban and free medicines were also provided to the patients. Besides, eye specialist from DH Ramban examined 17 persons who will be provided spectacles later by the hospitals free of cost through the Para Legal Volunteers of the concerned areas.

Meanwhile, during legal services camp about 20 applications of old age pension scheme for senior citizens were filled up. Besides, awareness regarding several schemes meant for welfare of senior citizens was also raised on the occasion.

