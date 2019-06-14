ML hails release of party activists

Srinagar: Muslim League on Thursday hailed the release of its party activists, Gh Hassan Shah and M Hayat Bhat.

According to a statement, the spokesperson said: Party general secretary M Rafiq Ganaie visisted Hajan and Soura Srinagar and commended “the way they stood firm on right path” and said it is a living example that no detention can cow down our sentiments.

He said: “Delhi has tried its best to muzzle our voice by arrests and all other tactics but has utterly failed to do so. No power on earth can deter us from our much-cherished goal of right to self-determination.”

He demanding release of all prisoners in and outside the state, who according to him have been falsely implicated.

“New Delhi should accept ground reality in Kashmir before it is too late to mend the situation,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

