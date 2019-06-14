Mian Altaf disappointed over dilapidated condition of vital roads, slow pace of work on bridges in Ganderbal

Srinagar: The National Conference leader Mian Altaf on Thursday said he is disappointment over the dilapidated condition of vital roads in Ganderbal district and government’s non-seriousness to resume and pace-up the work of important bridges coming up on nallah Sindh in Kangan constituency.

In a statement issued here, Altaf said that the work on the Tangchahter bridge over nallah Sindh in Kangan – which connects a dozen villages with the tehsil headquarters – is stopped causing inconvenience to the residents.

He said that a temporary foot bridge on nallah Sindh was washed away by flash floods a day before which have completely left the area disconnected.

He said that government should resume the construction work on the bridge so that the people of the area get a permanent connectivity, adding that a temporary foot bridge should be constructed till the completion of the main bridge. He further said that the construction work of Akhal bridge is going on snails pace and has been left mid-way.

“Many important roads including main Nagbal-Beehama, Beehama-Wayil, Kangan- Chahtergul, Akhal- Hariganiwan via Hayan palpora roads besides others are in dilapidated condition causing inconvenience to the people which needs to be maintained,” he said.

Altaf urged the Governor administration to resume the work on these bridges and take up the upgradation work of the roads.

