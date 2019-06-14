Lack of basic infrastructure in Srinagar schools belies official claims

SRINAGAR: Despite a Government of India scheme for “universalisation of elementary education” running in Jammu and Kashmir for nearly two decades now, elementary schools in Srinagar are more deprived in terms of basic infrastructure as compared to schools of the upper level, data has revealed.

While the authorities have lately been emphasising the need to ensure basic minimum facilities at schools in the state, recent data with the School Education Department accessed by Kashmir Reader has revealed that merely 29 of the 204 primary schools in Srinagar – accounting for just 14 percent of such schools – have a building of their own.

As per the official data, as many as 308 of a total of 519 schools in Srinagar,constituting 59.34 percent of the schools, do not have their own building

Moreover, only 98 of the 210 middle schools in the summer capital have buildings of their own, as per the data.

Although all the 32 higher secondary schools in Srinagar education zones have their own buildings, 21 of the 73 high schools in the district are still awaiting their own buildings.

On the physical infrastructure front, as many as 326 of the 519 schools in Srinagar, accounting for over 62 percent, still do not have a play field.

Again, the lack of playing fields in Srinagar schools is more acute in the primary and middle schools.

As per the data, 177 of the 204 primary and 121 of the 210 middle schools in Srinagar do not have play fields for students.

While 27 of the 73 high schools are still without a play field, the data has said that the facility was absent at only one of the 32 higher secondary schools in the capital.

The acute lack of play fields comes five months after Governor Satya Pal Malik laid stress, last October, on having “adequate sports facilities, including better play fields in the schools” of the state.

Official data has also revealed that 48 primary, 66 middle and 12 high schools in Srinagar do not have a boundary wall.

All the 32 higher secondary schools, as per the data, however have boundary walls constructed.

Besides, drinking water and toilet facilities are provided at every school, the data reads.

It is pertinent to mention that the authorities in Srinagar had recently said that schools in the district would be equipped with “basic minimum facilities” in the current academic session.

The lack of infrastructure at elementary schools in Srinagar is despite the erstwhile Government of India-sponsored Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) scheme (merged into Samagra Shiksha last year) running in the state since early 2000s.

