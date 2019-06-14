KEG pays tributes to Shujaat Bukhari

SRINAGAR: Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) has paid rich tributes to senior journalist Syed Shujaat Bukhari on his first death anniversary.

A meeting of KEG was held on Wednesday to commemorate the death anniversary of Bukhari who along with two security guards was killed last year on June 14 outside Rising Kashmir office in Press Enclave, Srinagar.

KEG members remembered the contributions of late Bukhari that he made to the institution of media in Kashmir, a statement issued here said.

While paying rich tributes, Fateha was offered to the departed soul.

