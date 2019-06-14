Kashmir Press Club condemns assault, seizure of cameras of media persons in Pulwama

Srinagar: Kashmir Press Club on Friday strongly condemned the assault and seizure of cameras of photo journalists in south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

Demanding action against the accused security forces personnel responsible for the act, KPC reiterated its concern about difficulties faced by journalists working in Kashmir.

Recalling the sequence of events one among the photo journalists said that policemen abused them while they were performing their duties.“The officer hurled abused, thrashed and seized our cameras. An hour later, our equipment was returned to us,” he said.

Noting the concern, the KPC urged the Governor’s administration and in particular the higher up in the police force to investigate the matter act against those found responsible for it.

