JKPM expresses concern over GoI’s move to undertake fresh delimitation in JK

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) on Thursday expressed concern over the reports about the government of India’s move to undertake fresh delimitation in the state.

The statement said: The JKPM leader Syed Iqbal Tahir while speaking to a gathering in Anantnag town of South Kashmir termed the proposed move as totally unconstitutional. He said that the state legislature has in the year 2002 frozen the delimitation process till 2026, by amending the Jammu & Kashmir Representation of the People Act, 1957, and Section 47(3) of the Constitution of J&K.

“The amended Section 47(3) provides that until the relevant figures for the first census taken after 2026 have been published, it shall not be necessary to readjust the total number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of the state and the division of the state into territorial constituencies under this sub-section,” Tahir said.

He said since the exercise of delimitation is frozen in all States of the country, there was no reason to single out Jammu and Kashmir for any such exercise. He added delimitation in the state can be possible only after making an amendment to section 47 of the Constitution of J&K which can be affected only by the elected legislature of the state with requisite majority. He said Governor doesn’t have powers to amend the Constitution.

Meanwhile, JKPM leader Ghulam Mustafa expressed grief over the loss of precious human lives in Chandaji Bandipora due to wind and hailstorm. Mustafa appealed to the Governor administration for compensation to the affected families.

