JEE-Advanced results declared

New Delhi: The results of JEE (Advanced), 2019 were announced by the Indian Institute of Technology-Roorkee on Friday, with Gupta Kartikey Chandresh of Maharashtra emerging as the topper.

Of the total number 1,61,319 candidates who appeared in both paper one and two of the exam, 38,705 have cleared the exam.

Of the successful candidates, 5,356 are females.

Gupta Kartikey Chandresh of Ballarpur in Maharashtra came first in Common Rank List (CRL) of JEE (Advanced) 2019. He obtained 346, out of 372 marks.

Allahabad’s Himanshu Gaurav Singh secured the second rank while Delhi’s Archit Bubna came third.

Shabnam Sahay is the topper among female candidates, with CRL 10. She obtained 308, out of 372 marks.

Out of the total number of qualified candidates, 15,566 are from the general category, 3,636 from the Economically Weaker Section, 7,651 from Other Backward Classes, 8,758 from Scheduled Castes and 3,094 from Scheduled Tribes.

While JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, JEE-Advanced is for the ones seeking admission to IITs. It is mandatory to clear JEE-Mains to be eligible to appear for JEE-Advanced. The results of JEE-Mains were declared in April. @PTI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

